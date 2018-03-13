Elon Musk to first Mars travelers: ‘Good chance you’ll die’

Several space agencies and private companies around the world have been ramping up their research and development in recent years, and they all have their eye on a single prize: Mars. There’s a massive fake Mars base underway in Dubai, researchers are heading to remote desert regions to simulate what it’s like on the Red Planet, and even NASA is testing how long-term spaceflight affects the human body. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is one of the companies not-so-quietly hammering away at the numerous hurdles that stand between mankind and a Mars colony, and during a talk at SXSW, Musk talked briefly about what life (and death) might be like for the very first Mars travelers.

The SpaceX founder explained how his company plans to begin traveling back and forth to Mars on a regular basis starting in 2019. The aim for humanity, Musk suggests, should be to colonize the Red Planet as fast as possible in case nuclear winter or an AI apocalypse wipes everyone out. In that event, residents of Mars would act as a sort of blueprint for rebuilding the human race. Still, it won’t be easy for the first Martians, and Musk makes that abundantly clear.

Shooting down the idea that traveling to Mars would be some kind of privilege reserved for the elite, the CEO made it very clear that traveling to the Red Planet wouldn’t be a vacation.

“For the people who go to Mars, it’ll be far more dangerous,” Musk told the crowd. “It kind of reads like Shackleton’s ad for Antarctic explorers. ‘Difficult, dangerous, good chance you’ll die. Excitement for those who survive.’ That kind of thing.” – READ MORE

