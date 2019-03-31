Elon Musk drops surprise rap single about Harambe

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a judge to hold him in contempt, has dropped a surprise rap single.

Musk tweeted out a link to the song, “RIP Harambe,” dedicated to the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot by a Cincinnati Zoo worker in 2016 after grabbing a 3-year-old boy who fell into his enclosure.

“RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen,” Musk sings on the autotoned track. “RIP Harambe, smoking on some strong, hey, in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you.”

He released the track on SoundCloud under the label “Emo G Records.”

“I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” Musk tweeted. – READ MORE