Elon Musk: ‘China Rocks,’ America Is Full of ‘Complacency and Entitlement’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated in a recent interview that people in the United States are “entitled” and “complacent” while Chinese citizens are “smart” and “hard-working people.”

CNBC reports that in a recent interview with Automotive News’ “Daily Drive” podcast, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk complained of the “entitled” and “complacent” character of U.S. citizens while praising the “smart” and “hard-working” people of China. This is far from the first time that Musk has cozied up to communist China.

Musk criticized New York and California, states that have both gone to extreme lengths to support Musk’s businesses with tax breaks, regulatory credits, and regular government help. Breitbart News has reported extensively on the government subsidies that Musk and his companies have taken advantage of.

Jason Stein, the publisher of Automotive News who conducted the interview with Musk, asked him “How about China as an EV strategy leader in the world?” to which Musk replied: “China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great. People there – there’s like a lot of smart, hard-working people. And they’re really — they’re not entitled, they’re not complacent, whereas I see in the United States increasingly much more complacency and entitlement especially in places like the Bay Area, and L.A. and New York.” – READ MORE

