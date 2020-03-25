Elon Musk Buys Massive Ventilator Stockpile From China, Donates It To U.S. Hospitals

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made good on his promise to supply ventilators to domestic hospitals, announcing on Monday that he had acquired 1,255 of the FDA-approved breathing machines from China, where the coronavirus originated.

In a Twitter post, Musk revealed that the purchase and shipment was done so quickly because of coordination between the Tesla team in China and customs officials in both countries.

“China had an oversupply, so we bought 1,255 FDA-approved Resmed, Phillips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night & airshipped them to LA,” tweeted Musk. “If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!”

The ventilator donation shows a massive investment in the United States hospital system, particularly due to the cost and rarity of ventilators. Medical technology manufacturer Medtronic estimates that new ventilators can cost between $5,000 and $50,000, depending on the model.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) lauded Musk’s acquisition and subsequent donation as a “heroic effort,” reports Newsweek. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --