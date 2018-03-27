Elon Musk announces LEGO-like bricks that can build homes in a day or two

It may be called The Boring Company, but Elon Musk’s infrastructure plans and unique products are anything but “boring.” The tunnel-building firm’s founder just introduced new merchandise: lifesize LEGO-like interlocking bricks used to build sculptures and buildings.

The bricks will be made out of sturdy material such as tunneling rock, Musk said.

“Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy,” Musk explained in an early Monday tweet that has already been shared by nearly 5,000 people.

Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018

Musk said the first kit will follow an ancient Egypt theme: “pyramids, Sphinx, temple of Horus, etc.” – READ MORE

