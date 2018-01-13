Elon Musk Admits He Attended Sex Party, But That None Of The Activities Happened While He Was There

Tech magnate Elon Musk reportedly admits in an upcoming book that he once attended a somewhat well-known Silicon Valley “sex party,” but never engaged in any of the activities.

Rather, he merely conversed with investors and entrepreneurs about technology and potential endeavors, according to his own and others’ accounts.

“Elon was at the party for a couple hours and left around 1am after talking with several DFJ-funded entrepreneurs about technology and building companies,” a representative for Musk told Business Insider. “His impression was that it was a corporate party with a costume theme, not a ‘sex party’, and there was no indication that it would become one after he left.”

It’s not quite clear how common such types of parties are in the California region that contributes immensely to the American economy, but they are supposedly pretty exclusive. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk camped out on the roof of his “Gigafactory” this week after hundreds of workers were fired from Tesla and its subsidiary SolarCity.

In an Instagram post, Musk could be seen with several others around a campfire on the roof, along with the caption: “Campfire on the Gigafactory roof.”

Campfire on the Gigafactory roof A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

In a video, Musk roasted marshmallows over the fire, with a glass of whiskey in hand, as he sang Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”