ELLISON SAYS IT WAS ‘HUMILIATING’ TO ADMIT HE IS ABUSE VICTIM, SAYS EX-WIFE SHOULDN’T BE BELIEVED

Keith Ellison, the Democratic National Committee’s deputy chair, said in divorce papers that claims by his ex-wife should not be believed and said that he is a “domestic abuse victim.”

The records were unsealed Wednesday despite efforts by Ellison’s ex-wife, Kim Ellison, to block their release.

“It was very humiliating to admit that I was a domestic abuse victim,” he wrote.

“I need to talk about the Respondent’s credibility,” Ellison, a U.S. congressman for Minnesota, wrote. “The Respondent is not credible. She does not tell the truth. Throughout our marriage, she was physically abusive to me.”

“The Respondent harassed female friends and colleagues on the phone and through texts — specifically, Batala McFarlane, Hiam Nawas, Karen Monahan,” he continued. – READ MORE