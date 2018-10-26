    True Pundit

    ‘Ellen’ Producer Attacks Melania in Tweet About Migrant Caravan — Her Spox’s Response Is on Point

    The executive producer on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show attacked first lady Melania Trump in a tweet by referencing the migrant caravan headed toward the southern border — Trump hit back.

    “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “I’m way more afraid of another Melania getting into this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum.”

    Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham mentioned the first lady was holding a movie screening for children in promoting her “Be Best” campaign and “kindness,” asking, “Should I save you a seat?” – READ MORE

