‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Faces Multiple Accusations of Sexual Assault and Harassment

More bad news for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is already dealing with claims of a toxic work culture in which employees were allegedly fired for taking medical leave and bereavement days. Now the popular daytime talk show is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including allegations that one high ranking producer assaulted and harassed male staffers.

Buzzfeed News reported Friday that it spoke with dozens of former employees of Ellen DeGeneres’ show, many of whom confirmed incidents of sexual harassment and assault. Executive producer and head writer Kevin Leman faces allegations that he asked for a hand job and oral sex from a male staffer in a bathroom during a 2013 company party.

Leman, who is also the creator of Ellen’s Game of Games, is also alleged to have grabbed the penis of a production assistant and groped another production assistant inside a vehicle and kissed his neck.

Buzzfeed reported that it was also common for Leman to make sexually explicit comments in the office, like pointing out male colleagues’ bulges in their crotches, or asking them questions like, “Are you a top or a bottom?”

“It’s masked in sarcasm, but it’s not sarcasm,” a former employee told the news site. Former employees allege that Leman targeted lower-level and younger male staffers. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --