Elle magazine slammed for lying about Kim Kardashian, Kanye West breakup to promote voter registration

Elle magazine came under fire Thursday for sending a false tweet to its 6.8 million followers claiming Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “splitting up” — but the attached link directed readers to register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up,” Elle’s verified account tweeted with emojis of a broken heart and panicked face.

Stunned readers who clicked on the link for more details were directed to a “Register To Vote” page.

The misleading tweet was quickly slammed as “click bait” and “trash nonsense” by followers. There is no actual story about any breakup of the celebrity couple’s marriage on Elle’s website. West and Kardashian have been married since 2014 and have three children — the rap legend recently made headlines with a highly public White House visit where he spoke with President Trump about a variety of issues.

“Kim and Kanye are not splitting up, and Elle is cruelly spreading fake news about someone else’s marriage to try to get people to vote. This is sick,” Daily Caller media editor Amber Athey tweeted. “It’s one thing for random twitter users to do this, but Elle is a verified account purporting to share ‘news.’ Knowingly spreading fake content is unacceptable.”

Axios’ Bubba Atkinson added, “It’s not clever — its taking advantage of the situation. There are smarter ways to do it without lying in a climate where trust in media is crazy low.”– READ MORE