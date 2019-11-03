Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Treasurer Is a Jill Stein Donor

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign treasurer Paul Egerman is a Jill Stein donor, according to federal election records.

Egerman’s maxed-out $2,700 contribution to Stein, who has been blamed for costing Democrats the 2016 presidential election, came on Nov. 23, weeks after Hillary Clinton’s defeat. His wife contributed an additional $1,500 the same day. Stein at the time was raising millions of dollars by pushing theories, without any evidence, that voting machines in key states were hacked, capitalizing on voters in disbelief over the election results who wanted a recount.

Neither Egerman nor the Warren campaign responded to requests for comment on the contribution.

Stein managed to raise more than $7 million for her recount, far more than she was able to raise during the entirety of her actual campaign. The recount effort came to an end less than a month later, however, long before Stein was able to spend the funds. Most of the money Stein raised ended up going toward her campaign’s own expenses.

The fate of the recount fund was no surprise. Stein herself, in a fundraising message sent the day after Egerman’s contribution, said she had no way to guarantee contributions would go toward a recount. – READ MORE