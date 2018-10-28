ELIZABETH WARREN’S CAMPAIGN DONATED TO NATIVE AMERICAN VOTING GROUP A DAY AFTER DNA TEST

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign donated $10,000 to a Native American voting rights group on Oct. 16, a day after she released a DNA analysis that revealed she has scant traces of Native American ancestry.

According to reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Warren’s campaign made the contribution to a group called The North Dakota Native Vote.

The group, which is affiliated with Western Native Voice in Montana, is working with the left-wing website Daily Kos to help Native Americans obtain credentials to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

The group claims that state laws requiring that voters provide proof of a residential address in order to vote disenfranchises a number of Native Americans, many of whom live on reservations and use post office boxes. According to North Dakota law, voters with post office boxes must provide photo ID. North Dakota Native Vote aims to help Native Americans obtain the documentation required to vote.