Elizabeth Warren Warns of ‘Economic Crash,’ CNN Pundit Says She Might Cause It (VIDEO)

When 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she believes that an “economic crash” is coming, a CNN reporter suggested that Warren’s socialist economic policies could actually be the cause of such a “fiscal crisis.”

“I warned about an economic crash years before the 2008 crisis, but the people in power wouldn’t listen,” Warren wrote. “Now I’m seeing serious warning signs in the economy again — and I’m calling on regulators and Congress to act before another crisis costs America’s families their homes, jobs, and savings.”

“Warning lights are flashing,” Warren continued. “Whether it’s this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing. Congress and regulators should act immediately to tamp down these threats before it’s too late.”

During a segment Monday with CNN’s business reporter Cristina Alesci, she warned that Warren had it backward and that in fact, the Democratic senator was “proposing some solutions that actually might create another crisis.” – READ MORE