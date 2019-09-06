Elizabeth Warren: Walmart’s Action on Guns ‘Not Nearly Enough’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to Walmart’s decision to ban open carry, discontinue the sale of certain ammunition, and push the Trump administration to pursue greater gun control measures, declaring that its action is “not nearly enough.”

“This is a good start—but it’s not nearly enough,” Warren wrote in response to Walmart’s decision. “Walmart can and should do much more. And we need real gun reform, now”:

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced the company’s decision in a memo, writing, “We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results.” – READ MORE