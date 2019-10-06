Elizabeth Warren Vows Open Border: Illegals Must Not Be ‘Unnecessarily’ Detained

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is vowing to implement a full open borders policy at the United States-Mexico border where border crossers and illegal aliens would rarely be detained.

Warren took to Twitter on Thursday to commit that she, as president, will not “unnecessarily” detain border crossers and illegal aliens who arrive at the southern border.

“Too many immigrants have died in ICE custody,” Warren said. “We need to ensure asylum seekers are welcomed, treated humanely, receive the medical care they need, and are not detained unnecessarily. I have a plan to rebuild a more humane immigration system.”

Warren’s statement came in response to a report that a Cameroon national detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had died while in custody. Unmentioned, though, is that migrant deaths under the Trump administration are 20 percent lower than the rate of migrant deaths under former President Obama. – READ MORE