Elizabeth Warren vows 3 times ‘I am not running for president’

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the pick among many liberal populists for the 2020 Democratic nomination, is ignoring those calls to focus on her own reelection campaign this year and the larger party bid to win control of the Senate.

In an interview with Intercept columnist and senior contributor Mehdi Hasan, Warren three times said, “I am not running for president.”

On his weekly podcast, “Deconstructed,” Warren said that “we’ve got to stay focused” on the 2018 election and the goal of building a Democratic majority in Congress than can stop President Trump’s agenda and challenge him if he moves to stop the Russia probe. – READ MORE

