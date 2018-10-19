Elizabeth Warren Tries Once Again To Explain Her Claim To Be Native American — And It’s Hilarious

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who claimed to be Native American when a DNA study showed she has as little as .09% Indian blood, is still trying to explain away her assertion.

And Warren now says she regrets how she rolled out the DNA report — but stopped well short of apologizing.

“There’s a distinction between citizenship and ancestry. I wish I had been more mindful of that distinction,” she told the Globe. “The tribes and only the tribes determine citizenship. It’s their right as a matter of sovereignty, and they exercise that in the ways they choose to exercise it. I respect that distinction.”

Asked whether she made a mistake when she began identifying herself as Native American 30 years ago, Warren once again said she's not really claiming to be part of any Indian group. "The distinction is: I'm not a citizen, never have claimed to be, and I wish I had been more mindful of that 30 years ago," Warren said. "I wish I had been clearer about that — been more mindful, is the word."