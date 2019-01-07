Elizabeth Warren Tells Iowa Crowd, ‘I Am Not A Person Of Color,’ Then Hits TRUMP For ‘Racism’

Senator Elizabeth Warren held her first 2020 campaign rally Saturday in Iowa, but it didn’t go quite as planned. Her first question wasn’t about policy, but about a bizarre stunt that revealed she does not have a strong claim to Native American ancestry.

CNN reports that Warren “was confronted by a voter in Sioux City on Saturday morning over her controversial decision to use a DNA test to prove her claims to Native American ancestry,” and that Warren was subsequently forced to admit that she is not a “person of color.”

“I am not a person of color,” Warren told her audience. “I am not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes — and only tribes — determine tribal citizenship, and I respect that difference.”

Warren also defended her decision to “prove” her Native American ancestry, adding that she just wanted to “put it all out there,” even though the DNA test showed Warren was likely only 1/1024 Native American (and even that is an estimate).

“I can’t stop Donald Trump from what he’s going to do,” Warren said. “I can’t stop him from hurling racial insults. I don’t have any power to do that,” she told the audience. – READ MORE