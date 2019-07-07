Elizabeth Warren: Tax on Rich Will Pay for Day Care for Every Newborn in U.S.

Democrat 2020 contender Elizabeth Warren promised teachers’ union members Friday she would tax the wealthy to provide free day care for every newborn in the country.

The senator from Massachusetts told members of the National Education Association (NEA) at a 2020 forum in Houston she would enact a two cent per dollar tax on every $50 million levied against 75,000 of the top earners in the United States.

Courthouse News Service reports:

The tax would raise more than $1 trillion, Warren said, enough to pay for child care for every baby in this country from newborns to 5 year olds, universal pre-kindergarten for every 3-and-4-year-old child, and tuition-free technical school, community college and four-year college for everyone who wants a higher education.

"Plus, we can cancel student loan debt for 95% of people," Warren added.