Elizabeth Warren targets President Trump’s sister in her ‘plan to end Washington corruption’

In a proposed anti-corruption plan, presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) specifically called out President Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, as an example of someone who got away with “misconduct” by resigning.

In a Medium post, titled, “My Plan to End Washington Corruption,” published Monday, Warren laid out the details of her plan, which included closing “the loophole that allows federal judges to escape investigations for misconduct by stepping down from their post.”

“Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry resigned from the bench, ending an investigation into the Trump family’s decades-long tax schemes, including potential fraud,” Warren said. “Under my plan, investigations will remain open until their findings are made public and any penalties for misconduct are issued.”

Barry resigned Feb. 11, less than two weeks after a court revealed that accusations against Barry were “receiving the full attention” of investigators. The president’s sister stood accused of tax fraud, along with the president, that involved their father, Fred Trump, moving assets to allow his children to get a larger inheritance. This investigation came as a result of a New York Times article. – READ MORE