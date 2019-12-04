Elizabeth Warren says she’ll wear Planned Parenthood scarf to her inauguration

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has said she will show support for the nation’s largest abortion provider during her inauguration if she won the 2020 presidential election.

During a campaign stop on Monday, Warren recalled attending President Trump’s inauguration in 2017 while wearing a scarf embroidered with the words “Planned Parenthood.”

“I’m going to be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn as president of the United States,” she told a crowd in Iowa.

Warren's gesture would offer support for an organization that has become a symbol of perhaps the most polarizing issue in American politics. The organization vociferously fights abortion restrictions and, according to its annual reports, has performed more than 300,000 abortions annually for the past several years.