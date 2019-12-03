Elizabeth Warren Says She’ll Abolish The Electoral College Before Her Second Term

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn’t even the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but she’s already looking forward to running for her second term as president — a term, she hopes, she’ll win by popular vote after she eliminates the Electoral College.

Warren, like her opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is desperately trying to salvage her position in Iowa by embarking on a statewide “listening tour” where she’ll speak to and with voters who are normally ignored — if not outright despised — by the Democratic party between presidential elections.

At a stop in Waterloo, Iowa, Warren waxed poetic about her first term in office as President Warren, and suggested that among her top priorities is a rewrite of the Constitution, eliminating the Electoral College and replacing it with a popular vote.

When asked about the Electoral College, Warren said she wanted to “get rid of it” — a statement she’s made before — and then added that her “goal” “is to get elected and then be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.” – READ MORE