Elizabeth Warren Says She Turned Down A Fox News 2020 Town Hall

Further enshrining her reputation as a coastal elitist “too good” for the “basket of deplorables” that watch Fox News, 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that she declined a town hall offer on the network, departing from the rather smart political maneuvers of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warren’s campaign website boasted on a page that the 2020 candidate proudly rejected a Fox News town hall in order not to send the message that sponsors should buy ads on the network.

“Fox News invited Elizabeth to do a town hall,” the post begins. “She turned them down.”

“A Democratic town hall gives the Fox News sales team a way to tell potential sponsors it’s safe to buy ads on Fox — no harm to their brand or reputation,” it continues. “So Elizabeth won’t ask millions of Democratic primary voters to tune in to an outlet that profits from racism and hate in order to see our candidates.”

Warren continued to share her hatred for Fox News on Twitter by blasting the network for giving a platform to "racists and conspiracy theorists."