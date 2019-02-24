Elizabeth Warren says reparations for Native Americans should be ‘part of the conversation’

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., expanded on an already-radical proposal on Friday, telling reporters that Native Americans should be “part of the conversation” on reparations for African-Americans — a move that threatens to bring back her own history with Native Americans.

Taking questions from reporters ahead of a Democratic Party fundraiser in Manchester, N.H., Warren, she said that America has an “ugly history of racism” and outlined her ways to tackle it — including the possibility of reparations.

2020 Watch: @ewarren – asked in NH about her support for #reparations for black Americans affected by slavery – highlights the country's "ugly history of racism. We need to confront it head on." Adds that Native Americans "are part of the conversation" #nhpolitics #FITN #mapoli pic.twitter.com/xTMBcIzQCi — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 23, 2019

“We need to confront it head-on and we need to talk about the right away to address it and make change,” she said.

Warren had said in a statement to The New York Times this week that “we must confront the dark history of slavery and government-sanctioned discrimination in this country that has had many consequences, including undermining the ability of black families to build wealth in America for generations.”

“We need systemic, structural changes to address that,” she said.

On Friday, asked whether she would include Native Americans in her support for reparations, Warren answered: “I think it’s a part of the conversation. It’s an important part of the conversation.”- READ MORE