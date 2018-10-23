Elizabeth Warren Rips ICE: It’s ‘Not Making Us Safer’

In a debate with her opponent, State Rep. Geoff Diehl (R-MA), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) does not make the United States safer.

Diehl prompted Warren’s response by stating, “We prosecuted about 61 members of an MS-13 gang in Boston; somebody was killed just a few months ago on an East Boston beach. That person was apprehended by ICE and that’s what we need to do: allow them to do the job of identifying those criminals who are here illegally and committing crimes. They’re the ones who are keeping our streets safe but you want to get rid of that agency wholesale.”

Warren proceeded to rip ICE by cherry-picking certain instances in order to attack the agency, concluding that ICE is “not working” and “not making us safer.” She opined:

I want to see this agency reformed, because an agency that can’t tell the difference between the rift between a seven-year-old girl, between a woman going in for brain cancer surgery, and a terrorist or a criminal, is an agency that is not working; it is not making us safer, and it sure doesn’t reflect our values.– READ MORE