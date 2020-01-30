Elizabeth Warren Proposes Criminal Penalties For Anyone Who Spreads ‘Disinformation’ Online

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), not one to recognize irony, proposed Wednesday that those who spread “disinformation” online, including tech companies that refuse to police their platform for incorrect and misleading materials, be held criminally accountable for their actions.

The Massachusetts Senator, who has fallen to a distant third place in most polls, announced her blockbuster plan in a tweet.

“Disinformation and online foreign interference erode our democracy, and Donald Trump has invited both,” Warren said, ostensibly referring to reports that Russia engaged in a misinformation campaign online ahead of the 2016 presidential elections. “Anyone who seeks to challenge and defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election must be fully prepared to take this on – and I’ve got a plan to do it.”

“I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote,” she added in a press release titled “fighting digital disinformation.” – READ MORE