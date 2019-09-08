Elizabeth Warren Promises Day One Executive Order on Fossil Fuel Leases, Pledges to Ban Fracking

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Friday promised to sign an executive order on her first day in office, putting a moratorium on new fossil fuel leases and pledged to ban fracking “everywhere.”
Warren promised in a tweet Friday to “sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands” and vowed to “ban fracking — everywhere”:
On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking—everywhere.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 6, 2019
Warren’s pledge to ban fracking follows Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) call, urging fellow Democrat candidates to support a “fracking ban on public and private lands.”
"Fracking is a danger to our water supply. It's a danger to the air we breathe. It causes earthquakes. It's highly explosive. Safe fracking is, like clean coal, pure fiction," Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.