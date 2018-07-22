Elizabeth Warren: Low Unemployment Is Because Americans ‘Working 2, 3, or 4 Jobs’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-ma) Says The Low Unemployment Rate Across The United States Thanks To President Trump’s “america First” Economy Is Not A Good Sign, Falsely Claiming That An Increasing Number Of Americans Are Working Multiple Jobs.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhl, Warren repeated a false claim made by socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who is likely to become the congresswoman from New York’s 14th District. – READ MORE

In a recent interview, self-described democratic socialist and congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pontificated about the reason for the low unemployment rate, warranting a response from Politifact.

In the interview with PBS, Ocasio-Cortez claimed unemployment is low because “everyone has two jobs” and “people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their family.”

Politifact gave this statement a “pants on fire” rating.

“In our review, we found many reasons why unemployment is low, and not for the overwork that Ocasio-Cortez cited,” the article wrote. “The biggest factors include strong economic confidence and the long-running economic recovery.”

Politifact then cited the Department of Labor including a statistic that only six to seven million people have multiple jobs compared to 148 million Americans who only have one job. They added, “So by the official statistics, multiple job holders account for a tiny fraction of American workers.” – READ MORE

