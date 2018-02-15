Elizabeth Warren Lies About Her Heritage Again at Tribal Nations Summit: ‘My Mother’s Family Was Part Native American’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has once again made the false claim that she has Native American ancestry.

“My mother’s family was part Native American,” she said in a speech to the National Congress of American Indians Tribal Nations Policy Summit in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday, according to prepared text provided to the Boston Globe.

In her speech, Warren continued to make the false claim of Native American ancestry she first made in 1984 when she described herself as “Elizabeth Warren, Cherokee” in several recipes, two of which–“Cold Omelets with Crab Meat” and “Crab with Tomato Mayonnaise Dressing”— were apparently plagiarized from a 1979 article “written by Pierre Franey of the the New York Times News Service” which she contributed to the cookbook.

Warren repeated the self-reverential observation when she spent the bulk of her speech lecturing the National Congress of American Indians about Pocahontas.

"I've noticed that every time my name comes up, President Trump likes to talk about Pocahontas. So I figured, let's talk about Pocahontas. Not Pocahontas, the fictional character most Americans know from the movies, but Pocahontas, the Native woman who really lived, and whose real story has been passed down to so many of you through the generations," Warren said, noting that "her story has been taken away by powerful people who twisted it to serve their own purposes.

