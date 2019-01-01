Elizabeth Warren launches exploratory committee in step toward 2020 presidential run

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Monday she is filing paperwork to launch an exploratory committee for president, taking her first major step toward a 2020 run for the White House.

“Today, I’m launching an exploratory committee for president,” Warren, 69, a Democrat, said in a video released to supporters.

In her announcement, the liberal firebrand argued government “has been bought and paid for by a bunch of billionaires and giant corporations that think they get to dictate the rules that affect everyone,” calling it “corruption, pure and simple.”

“That’s not how government is supposed to work,” Warren said. “You know it. I know it. And we know it is time to fight back.”

As for details about her campaign, Warren said she’ll “announce a plan” early in the new year.

At an afternoon news conference in Cambridge, Mass., Warren told reporters that she is "in this fight all the way."