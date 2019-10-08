Elizabeth Warren Is Best-Liked Candidate Among Democratic Primary Voters in New Poll

en. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is now the Democratic frontrunner with a 26 percent approval rating — that’s according to a new poll from Economist/YouGov that was conducted between September 28 and October 1.

Democratic voters were asked: “If the Democratic presidential primary or caucus in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

Warren clocked in at 26 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 22 — meaning she has a full four-point lead over him.

#NEW poll of the 2020 Democratic primary from The Economist and YouGov: % support among likely voters (change vs last month)

Warren: 26 (+5)

Biden: 22 (-4)

Sanders: 14 (0)

Buttigieg: 7 (+1)

Harris: 5 (0)

Yang: 3 (0)

O’Rourke: 3 (+1)

Gabbard: 2 (-1)

Booker: 2 (0) — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) October 2, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in a distant third with 14 percent, while all other Democratic candidates remained in single digits.

However, when it’s broken down into categories, both Biden and Sanders show areas where they lead Warren. – READ MORE