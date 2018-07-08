Elizabeth Warren: EPA Administrator Must Believe in Climate Change

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-ma) Said On Thursday Following President Donald Trump’s Tweet Announcing That Scott Pruitt Was Stepping Down As Administrator Of The Environmental Protection Agency (Epa) That Anyone Who Doesn’t Believe In Climate Change Should Not Head The Agency.

The Hill reported on Warren’s statement about Pruitt’s resignation in which she said he should have been fired “28 scandals ago,” even though he was not fired but tendered a letter of resignation to Trump.

In the letter, Pruitt mentioned “unrelenting attacks” from the leftwing media and Democrats for alleged ethics violations, including criticism of family members “that have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”

Warren claimed in the statement that Pruitt should never have been selected by Trump because he didn’t believe in manmade climate change.

“A man who doesn’t believe in climate change never should have been in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency in the first place,” Warren said. “And a government official that corrupt should have been fired by the President of the United States 28 scandals ago.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1