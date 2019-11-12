Elizabeth Warren Echoes Hillary Clinton, Implies That Critics Are ‘Sexist’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took a page out of her presidential predecessor, Hillary Clinton over the weekend, accusing critics who say she’s “condescending” and “divisive’ and that her “Medicare for All” plan is poorly thought-out, of being sexist.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg — two of Warren’s rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — accused Warren of being hard to relate to in public forums last week.

Biden accused Warren of having an “angry unyielding viewpoint,” and of being “representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share: ‘We know best; you know nothing,’” after Warren criticized him for not embracing her unworkable, expensive “Medicare for All” health plan.

Buttigieg echoed Biden’s assessment of Warren on ABC’s “This Week,” adding that Warren has a “my way or the highway” approach to improving Americans’ access to health care that lacked “humility.”

Warren’s supporters were the first to call the attacks “sexist,” telling the Boston Globe that Warren’s male rivals just can’t handle a woman with strong ideas.

“I think that’s just very sexist,” Peggy Mormann, a Warren supporter, told Warren’s home paper. “They realize she’s a huge threat to them. – READ MORE