Elizabeth Warren ‘delighted’ energy company in Massachusetts is reducing rates due to GOP tax plan she opposes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she is “delighted” to hear that an energy company in her home state of Massachusetts will lower rates for customers due to the Republican tax overhaul that she and fellow Democrats opposed.

Fox News host Bret Baier asked the senator during an interview Wednesday if she would support repealing the tax law, passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed by President Trump late last year, if Democrats take over as the majority party.

Baier then mentioned that Eversource is planning millions of dollars of rate cuts for customers in response to a reduced corporate tax rate.

“And good for them. I’m delighted to hear that,” Warren, who was being interviewed alongside Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said. – READ MORE

Leading up to and following the Republicans’ $1.5 trillion tax cut that gives 80% of taxpayers some much-welcomed tax relief, Democrats and their sympathetic colleagues in the left-leaning media made a big to-do of polls showing how much Americans supposedly hated being allowed to keep more of their own money. But in reality, the benefits of the comprehensive tax reform bill have already begun to impact Americans, with a growing list of companies offering bonuses, raising wages, getting more generous with their charitable giving, and finding ways to pass savings along to customers.

Add Pepco to that growing list. This week, Pepco announced that because of the bill’s game-changing corporate tax reduction (slashed from 35% to 21%), 300,000 customers in Washington, D.C. will see lowered costs.

Pepco says it will lower electric bills for almost 300,000 ratepayers in D.C., largely because its corporate tax rate was slashed from 35 to 21 percent in GOP tax bill. pic.twitter.com/St9Vym5ILF — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 9, 2018

As The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra highlights, so far around 100 companies — many of them major national companies — have announced that they are increasing bonuses, wages, and/or charitable giving. – READ MORE

Over 1 million American workers with over 100 companies are set to receive a bonus, pay hike or retirement increase as a direct result of President Trump’s tax reform package.

The latest list from Americans for Tax Reform, which has been collecting the names of firms paying the Trump bonus, finds that some are paying as much as $3,000.

“Some 40 U.S. companies have responded to President Trump’s tax cut and reform victory in Congress last year by handing out bonuses up to $2,000, increases in 401k matches and spending on charity, a much higher number than previously known.” https://t.co/bmWrwWzxMR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Many of those firms have reached out to Secrets to get added to the list since we’ve been publishing ATR’s list compiled by the tax reform advocate’s communications chief John Kartch.

One company, IAT Insurance of Raleigh, N.C., wrote Secrets today asking to be added. “I just read your story on the 100 companies giving bonuses after tax reform. On December 11, IAT Insurance Group announced their pledge to reinvest tax savings into what makes IAT great, their employees. After the bill officially passed, IAT announced on December 21 their plan to pay all non-executive employees a $3,000 bonus on January 15, 2018,” said the company. – READ MORE