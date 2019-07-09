Elizabeth Warren: Crossing the Border Illegally Should Not Be a Criminal Offense

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) does not believe it should be a criminal offense to cross the border illegally, she said during an interview with the California Nation podcast, which was posted Monday.

While the presidential candidate hit a number of issues during the broad discussion, Section 1325 of the immigration code, which makes it a criminal offense for people to cross the border illegally, became a highlight.

“Are you in favor of repealing that?” she was asked.

“I am,” Warren said, arguing that “criminalizing” illegal entry does not make people safer.

“I think that the whole notion of criminalizing the approach to coming across the border without documentation is not making anybody any safer. We just need to be in a different position on this,” she said, downplaying the number of criminals and drug traffickers who take advantage of the porous border.

"It's really important on immigration that we concentrate our resources on the people who pose threats to us, and that's not children," she continued.