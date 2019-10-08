Elizabeth Warren Calls to ‘Reclaim the Court’ and Impeach Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Sunday called for the U.S. to “reclaim the court” and impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Sunday – October 6 – marked the one-year anniversary of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful marked the occasion by calling for his impeachment.

Americans will lose trust in our judicial system if they no longer believe that our judges will be held to the highest ethical standards. Like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. #ReclaimTheCourt https://t.co/YCpDMRtHeR — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 6, 2019

“Americans will lose trust in our judicial system if they no longer believe that our judges will be held to the highest ethical standards,” Warren wrote.

"Like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached," she continued, adding the hashtag "#ReclaimTheCourt."