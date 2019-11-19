Elizabeth Warren calls for end to ‘Traffic Violence’ on ‘Traffic Crash Victims’ day

Democrat 2020 presidential contender Elizabeth Warren wants to #EndTrafficViolence, and folks online are offering suggestions to make her dream a reality.

Traffic violence kills thousands and injures even more Americans every year. On World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims, I’m sending my love to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. It’s time to #EndTrafficViolence. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 17, 2019

According to the United Nations, there are 1.35 million road traffic deaths every year, the leading cause of death for children aged 4 to 14, as well as young adults between the ages of 15 and 29.

“The Day has become an important tool in global efforts to reduce road casualties. It offers an opportunity for drawing attention to the scale of emotional and economic devastation caused by road crashes and for giving recognition to the suffering of road crash victims and the work of support and rescue services,” the UN website reports. – READ MORE