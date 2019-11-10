Elizabeth Warren: Black Trans, Nonbinary People Are ‘Backbone of Our Democracy’

“Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy,” said a Thursday statement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Warren issued the remark after sealing the endorsement of the radical activist group dubbed “Black Womxn For.”

Warren has “a deep understanding of how racism and gender discrimination don’t just compound income inequality but are actually central to maintaining the status quo,” the group declared.

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

The activist group prefaced its endorsement with a frightening picture of the 2016 presidential election, proclaiming that it “laid bare what many Black women, gender non-conforming, and non-binary, and queer folk know deeply; that this nation embraces white supremacy and its evils, even at the expense of itself.”

While the activists acknowledge that a single candidate cannot solve all of their grievances, they endorse Warren “with the full weight of accountability.” – READ MORE