Elizabeth Warren Ancestor Rounded Up Cherokees For Trail of Tears

For Over A Quarter Of A Century, Elizabeth Warren Has Described Herself As A Native American. When Recently Asked To Provide Evidence Of Her Ancestry, She Pointed To An Unsubstantiated Claim On An 1894 Oklahoma Territory Marriage License Application By Her Great-great Grand Uncle William J. Crawford That His Mother, O.c. Sarah Smith Crawford, Ms. Warren’s Great-great-great Grandmother, Was A Cherokee.

After researching her story, it is obvious that her “family lore” is just fiction.

As I pointed out in my article here on Sunday, no evidence supports this claim. O.C. Sarah Smith Crawford had no Cherokee heritage, was listed as “white” in the Census of 1860, and was most likely half Swedish and half English, Scottish, or German, or some combination thereof. (Note, the actual 1894 marriage license makes no claim of Cherokee ancestry.)

But the most stunning discovery about the life of O.C. Sarah Smith Crawford is that her husband, Ms. Warren’s great-great-great grandfather, was apparently a member of the Tennessee Militia who rounded up Cherokees from their family homes in the Southeastern United States and herded them into government-built stockades in what was then called Ross’s Landing (now Chattanooga), Tennessee–the point of origin for the horrific Trail of Tears, which began in January, 1837. – READ MORE