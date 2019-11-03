Elizabeth Warren: Amnesty for Illegal Aliens Will Pay for ‘Medicare for All’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her agenda to provide amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States and driving up legal immigration levels will help pay for her “Medicare for All” plan.

On Friday, Warren released her plan to end all private health insurance — stripping millions of American union workers of their negotiated healthcare plans — and enact a Medicare for All program, which would force taxpayers onto public healthcare plans.

The $52 trillion plan will be partially paid for, Warren says, by driving up the population to the highest levels possible to increase federal tax revenue. Warren’s plan would hinge on providing amnesty for all illegal aliens and increasing legal immigration levels, which already sit at historic highs with more than 1.5 million foreign nationals added to the U.S. population every year.

“I support immigration reform that’s consistent with our values, including a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expanded legal immigration consistent with my principles,” Warren wrote. “That’s not only the right thing to do – it also increases federal revenue we can dedicate to Medicare for All as new people come into the system and pay taxes.” – READ MORE