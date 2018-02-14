Elizabeth Warren Absent From Tribal Nations Policy Summit

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed to be Native American, is conspicuously absent from a Tribal Nations Policy Summit this week.

The National Congress of American Indians Tribal Nations Policy Summit is taking place in Washington, DC, this week, and it features a whole host of politicians and high-profile speakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

However, Warren — the only U.S. Senator who has claimed a Native American heritage — is missing from the guest list. – READ MORE

A Cherokee woman joined Jesse Watters to criticize Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for refusing to back down on her claim of Cherokee ancestry.

Watters said Warren was recognized by Harvard University as their first minority female faculty member after the 68-year-old applied to the job as a Native American.

“As a mixed Native woman, I get to relive the stereotypes that Warren perpetuates every day,” Rebecca Nagle of Oklahoma told Watters.

“I’m not ‘part-Cherokee’, I am Cherokee,” she said. “[We’re] not bit fractions of imagined Indians that used to exist. [Warren should] take responsibility for her false claim.” – READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claim to Native American ancestry is often mocked by conservatives who call her “Fauxcahontas” — and President Donald Trump, who once called her “Pocahontas” — but it turns out, there are those on the Left who are just as bothered by Warren’s lack of evidence that she truly belongs to the Cherokee nation — and that could haunt her at the ballot box.

The Boston Globe reports this week that Warren, who has long brushed off criticism over her claiming minority status in order to get hired at Harvard University, saying she “knows who she is” and referencing family tall tales about intermarrying with Native Americans when they first settled in Oklahoma, is facing new questions.

The problem? Native Americans keep meticulous genealogy records, and Warren’s family isn’t listed in them. In fact, the Globe says, “examinations by genealogists of documents including birth, marriage, and death records have shown no conclusive proof of Native American ancestry.”

That’s certainly a problem because it means that Warren took advantage of an “Affirmative Action”-style program when she shouldn’t have, effectively stealing a potential Ivy League job from an actual Native American person. And it also puts her at odds with progressives, who say she’s unfairly treating the oppression Native Americans have suffered for centuries into a commodity. – READ MORE