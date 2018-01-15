Eliza Dushku: ‘True Lies’ stunt coordinator Joel Kramer molested me when I was 12

Actress Eliza Dushku has come forward with allegations against her stunt coordinator on the 1994 film “True Lies,” saying Joel Kramer molested her when he was 36 and she was just 12.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Dushku came forward over the weekend to give a full account of what she called a calculated effort by Kramer to get close to her. She said it followed a pattern of inappropriate behavior, including referring to her as “Jailbait” on set.

She alleged that Kramer manipulated both her and her parents to let him be alone with her in a Miami hotel room where he allegedly got naked and initiated unwanted physical contact with her on a bed.

In a statement to Fox News, Kramer denied the allegations against him, referring to the now 37-year-old actress’ accounts as “entirely untrue.”– READ MORE

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for “inappropriate behavior” without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was. – READ MORE