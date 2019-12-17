Elissa Slotkin, freshman Dem from Trump district, to vote for impeachment

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., whose district voted for President Trump in 2016, has announced that she will vote for impeachment when the House takes up the issue later this week.

Slotkin wrote in a Monday op-ed for the Detroit Free Press that while she previously did not join her party’s calls for Trump’s ouster, she believes the evidence regarding the president’s dealings with Ukraine are too much to let voters decide Trump’s fate in November.

“To be clear, presidents from both parties have leveraged the powerful role of the United States to get foreign countries to do what’s in our interest,” Slotkin acknowledged. But she said the difference was that “President Trump used the power of the presidency for his own benefit, to give himself some advantage in the very election that would determine whether he remained in office.”

Slotkin, a former CIA officer who served in Iraq, said as recently as Friday that she was undecided on the issue. She had told Fox News that she recognized the implications support for impeachment could have on her career.

“I just have to say, maybe it’s because I’m a former CIA officer and I did three tours in Iraq, sometimes you have to make calls that aren’t based on a poll or on some political consultant,” she said. “If this is the end of my political career, at least I’m doing what I think is right and basing my decision on integrity. That’s the most I can do.”

In her op-ed, she wrote that she based her decision not on politics, but on a careful review of the evidence.

“Over the past few days, I have done what I was trained to do as a CIA officer who worked for both Republicans and Democrats: I took a step back, looked at the full body of available information, and tried to make an objective decision on my vote,” she wrote, adding that she “read and re-read reports and transcripts,” examined records from the Nixon and Clinton administrations, and studied the Constitution, Federalist Papers, and the “House Practice” book given to new members of Congress. – READ MORE