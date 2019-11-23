Elise Stefanik says Democrats’ ‘crumbling’ impeachment inquiry ‘reeks of political desperation’

House Democrats’ case for the impeachment of President Trump is “crumbling,” according to a key Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., made the claim Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

She said the facts gleaned from witness testimony make clear that the Democrats’ narrative that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine‘s president into conducting a political investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden by withholding military aid just doesn’t pan out.

“Ukraine got the aid, there was no ‘quid pro quo’ and there was no investigation into the Bidens,” Stefanik told host Sean Hannity.

(…)

Earlier Thursday, on Capitol Hill, Stefanik called out the House Intel panel’s Democrats, accusing them of making “untruthful” statements and saying their impeachment inquiry “reeks of political desperation.”

Specifically, she aimed at the Democrats’ claim that Republicans back a theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Not a single Republican member of this committee has said that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election," Stefanik said. "The American people understand that this has been a partisan process from the start."