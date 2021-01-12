Eliminating Trump from being elected again one motivator in impeachment push, Pelosi says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night that one of the motivating factors for some in the new effort to impeach President Trump and remove him from office is to eliminate any chance he has of being elected again.

Last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol Building has quickly become one of the greatest challenges to Trump’s presidency. Democrats and some Republicans blame him for his overheated rhetoric leading up to the unrest that led to five deaths and dozens of arrests.

Leslie Stahl, the correspondent, mentioned some of the possible outcomes for Trump to Pelosi and pointed out that there is a chance that he somehow manages to leave office and run for president again.

When a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, some made their way to Speaker Pelosi’s office. In a recording from one of Speaker Pelosi’s staffers, the invaders are heard banging on a door her staff had barricaded while they hid under a table. https://t.co/CNmQcAs9av pic.twitter.com/ymt3CI0hHi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 11, 2021

Pelosi responded that the prospect of Trump running for president again is one of the motivations “that people have for advocating for impeachment.”

She said that she prefers using the 25th Amendment “because it gets rid of him.”

“But there is strong support in the Congress for impeaching the president a second time,” she said. “This president is guilty of inciting insurrection. He has to pay a price for that.”

Pelosi, referred to the president in a letter to colleagues as an "imminent threat" to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy. In the letter Sunday, Pelosi said the House will act with "great solemnity" with less than two weeks remaining before Trump is set to leave office.

