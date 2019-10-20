Elijah Cummings’ widow expected to run for his House seat: report

Maya Rockeymoore, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, is expected to run for her late husband’s House seat, according to a report.

Rockeymoore has not yet said whether she plans to run, The Washington Examiner reported.

The Maryland Democratic Party released a statement that Rockeymoore would not be making announcements while she grieves.

"We ask the public and the press to allow Maryland Democratic Party Chair Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings — and the rest of the Cummings family — time and space to grieve their loss," the party said.