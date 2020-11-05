Election Fraud In Georgia

As Americans wait in limbo for the next President of the United States to be announced, the Democrats are busy stealing an election. While the world watches the polls and final numbers, there is a sinister plot to silence not just your voice but your vote. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at Georgia where a busted water pipe stalled the entire counting process for the state on election night.

Located at the State Farm Arena, the ballot processing center is supposed to be a secure site within Fulton County that processes tens of thousands of absentee ballots. But as I mentioned above, a simple water pipe caused the whole arena to close and counting to halt. That is the reason Georgia wasn’t handed to President Trump last night. But wait, there’s more!

The water pipe in question was first reported by the Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. He claimed that the water pipe burst exactly at 6:07 a.m. and was quickly fixed. As for the ballots in the room, sources say that none of them were destroyed or damaged during the leak. Pitts even said that it was fixed within two hours, which would have made it around 9:00 a.m. To make the story even more interesting, Pitts and county officials had a press conference at 10 a.m. and guess what – not a single word about the burst pipe was brought up. Yet at night, they claim the pipe is the reason we have to wait for election results. – READ MORE

