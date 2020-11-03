Election 2020: Latest news, polls, and result

Here’s everything you need to know for Election Day 2020 as Americans choose their next president.

Voters are casting their ballots nationwide Tuesday to choose whether the next president of the United States will be Donald Trump or Joe Biden, even as tens of millions have already voted either early or through the mail. Scroll below for an embedded map & live results. For a backup interactive map & live results visit results.decisiondeskhq.com.

Every election year has so-called “battleground states” and their importance comes to the forefront.

Because most states assign their Electoral College votes on a winner-take-all basis, this means states that are reliably red, like Oklahoma, or reliably blue, like California, are considered baked into each candidate’s path to victory.

Therefore the candidates focus their time and effort on politically moderate states that could swing for one candidate or the other, and thus are likely to put them over the 270 electoral vote mark to secure the White House.

This year perhaps the most important battleground state is Pennsylvania, which provides a meaty 20 electoral votes and could provide an early indication of whether other Rust Belt states will swing for Trump or for Biden. If Trump can notch a win there — and by extension potentially Michigan or Wisconsin — it would put him on a very strong path to a second term.

Meanwhile, a win for Biden in Pennsylvania almost certainly forecloses a Trump path to victory.

In fact, because more states are likely in Biden’s camp, according to polls, Trump will likely need to run the table with a large number of battleground states.

These include Texas, which after a long time as a solidly Republican state has become more purple in recent years; Ohio, a longtime swing state that no Republican has ever won the presidency without; and Florida, which along with Ohio has long been one of the most important states in presidential elections.

States that are more important to Biden’s path to victory include Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Minnesota, which Trump narrowly lost in 2016, and Nevada.

Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina — as well as a handful of other moderate states — also figure to potentially play an important role Tuesday night, depending on the Electoral College scenario. – READ MORE

Though 100 million Americans have already voted, millions more will do so today.

The 2020 general election will decide whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the White House for the next for years.

Though polls close Tuesday, the many mail-in ballots this election may lead to results coming later in the week in some states, including Michigan and battleground states Pennsylvania and Florida.

Here is when polls close in each state; all times are eastern.

6 p.m.

Indiana (only the precincts in Eastern Standard Time)

Kentucky (only the precincts in EST)

7 p.m.

Florida (only the precincts in EST)

Georgia

Indiana (the precincts in Central Standard Time)

Kentucky (the precincts in CST)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

D.C.

Florida (the Panhandle precincts in CST)

Illinois

Kansas (only the precincts in CST)

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan (only the precincts in EST)

Mississippi

New Hampshire (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota (only the precincts in CST)

Tennessee (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)

Texas (only the precincts in CST)

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas

9 p.m.

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas (only the precincts in Mountain Standard Time)

Louisiana

Michigan (polling places in CST)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)

South Dakota (polling places in MST)

Texas (only the precincts in MST)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m.

Idaho (only the precincts in MST)

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Oregon (only the precincts in MST)

Utah

11 p.m.

California

Idaho (only the precincts in Pacific Standard Time)

Oregon (only the precincts in PST)

Washington

12 a.m.

Hawaii

1 a.m.

Alaska