Elderly Woman Dies After Being Punched In Face For Not ‘Social Distancing’: Report

An 86-year-old woman has died after reportedly being punched in the face at a Brooklyn hospital by another patient for apparently not properly “social distancing.”

The elderly woman, Janie Marshall, was seeking treatment for a bowel blockage when she was allegedly assaulted, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

“Marshall was in the emergency room at the city-run Woodhull Medical Center when she was smacked in the face by a 32-year-old patient, who was awaiting psychiatric treatment and got out of her nearby bed to launch the unprovoked attack, sources said,” the Post report said.

(…)

After the assault, Marshall was sent for a CT scan, the report said. However, she was found dead at around 5:40 p.m., apparently succumbing to the head injury while awaiting her exam.

The unnamed alleged attacker, who has an apparent record of arrests, told a Health and Hospitals Corp. police officer that she punched the elderly woman because she “didn’t stay more than 6 feet away.” – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --