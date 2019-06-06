Elderly Trump supporter pushed to ground during London anti-Trump protest

Video taken during an anti-Trump protest in central London on Tuesday captured a group of men assaulting and knocking an elderly fan of President Trump to the ground.

The video showed a mob surrounding the man, then pushing him to the ground as they chanted “Donald Trump’s not welcome here,” during the rally in Parliament Square where Britain’s left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gave a speech widely seen as anti-Trump.

In his speech, Corbyn criticized the “hatreds that are being fueled by the far-right in politics in Britain, in Europe and the United States.”

TRUMP BABY BLIMP FLIES IN LONDON AS PROTESTS GREET PRESIDENT

The video surfaced after someone at the same protest threw a milkshake at another Trump supporter while he was surrounded by several anti-Trump protesters chanting “Nazi scum,” as The Telegraph reported.

The older man, wearing a red and white hat, could be heard in the video saying “get off” as the other men grabbed his jacket and pushed him.

People around the supporter immediately helped him get back up and made sure he was not injured. One woman standing nearby shouted, "If you act like that, you act like Donald Trump, so don't." Others could be heard asking the man if he was alright.